Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Spain

6 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 129,570
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 214,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 220,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…

