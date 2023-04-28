Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Blanes
  7. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Blanes, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villa in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Blanes, Spain
490 m²
€ 3,800,000
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir