Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Blanes
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Blanes, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house in Blanes, Spain
4 room house
Blanes, Spain
600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Blanes, Spain
490 m²
€ 3,800,000
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
Villa 6 room villa in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Blanes, Spain
565 m²
€ 995,000
A magnificent country house with vast territory is located near the city of Blanes, Spain. D…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir