Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Girones
  5. Selva
  6. Blanes

Residential properties for sale in Blanes, Spain

3 properties total found
4 room house in Blanes, Spain
4 room house
Blanes, Spain
600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Blanes, Spain
490 m²
€ 3,800,000
Exclusive villa located on the first line in one of the most prestigious corners of Costa B…
Villa 6 room villa in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Blanes, Spain
565 m²
€ 995,000
A magnificent country house with vast territory is located near the city of Blanes, Spain. D…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir