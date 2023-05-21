Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Benissa

Pool Residential properties for sale in Benissa, Spain

houses
160
3 properties total found
4 room house in Benissa, Spain
4 room house
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
€ 349,000
4 room house in Benissa, Spain
4 room house
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 310,000
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 352 m²
€ 675,000
Realting.com
Go