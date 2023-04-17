Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Benissa, Spain

14 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
3 room housein Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of villas su…
3 room housein Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix in Benissa. This is a new complex o…
3 room housein Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 1
€ 765,000
Introducing the villa in a modern style at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of vil…
3 room housein Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
Introducing the new modern villa by the sea in the city of Moraira. Moraira – a beautiful re…
4 room housein Benissa, Spain
4 room house
Benissa, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 356 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,725,000
Villa 4 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 286 m²
€ 1,860,000
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 635,000
Townhouse for sale in Moraira, Costa BlancaThis magnificent modern-style project is distribu…
4 room housein Benissa, Spain
4 room house
Benissa, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 947 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,413,000
Exclusive villa in the complex Galeno Villas.This is a new complex of unique villas (each wi…
4 room housein Benissa, Spain
4 room house
Benissa, Spain
380 m²
€ 1,350,000
A new house overlooking the sea and the town is located in the resort town of Benisa, Costa…
Villa 5 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benissa, Spain
415 m²
€ 1,210,000
The wonderful villa is in Benisa on the Costa Blanca coast, 500m from the N332 motorway. The…
Villa 4 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
347 m²
€ 795,000
The modern villa is located in a quiet area of Benisa, Costa Blanca, Spain. New construction…
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
320 m²
€ 695,000
The modern villa is located in Benisa, Costa Blanca, Spain. New construction. The designer v…
