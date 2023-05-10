Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Benissa
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Benissa, Spain

13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,325,000
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 745,000
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 765,000
3 room house in Benissa, Spain
3 room house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 720,000
4 room house in Benissa, Spain
4 room house
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,725,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 286 m²
€ 1,860,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€ 635,000
4 room house in Benissa, Spain
4 room house
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa 5 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
€ 1,210,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 347 m²
€ 795,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
€ 695,000
