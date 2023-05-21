Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Benissa
  6. Chalets

Pool Chalets for sale in Benissa, Spain

Chalet To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room house in Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 916 m²
€ 2,200,000
Luxury villas from 2,200,000 euros to 2,950,000 euros! This is a closed urbanization of mod…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 9
€ 390,000
We offer penthouse with magnificent sea views 2 minutes drive from Benidorm! Penthouse is…
Villa 3 room villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 549 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
€ 571,655
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful villas…
5 room house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 9 m²
€ 3,219,628
Imposing farmhouse with 10 hectares of semi-flat and fenced land located in Sant Feliu de Gu…
6 room apartment in Aspe, Spain
6 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
€ 605,943
Villa 5 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 495 m²
€ 1,150,000
We offer the country house which is exclusive sample of the real estate! the Country house…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa in the exclusive area of Deesa de Campoamor, just 200 meters from the beach! Living ar…
Villa 4 room villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
€ 659,000
Beautiful villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The villas are built on two floo…
2 room apartment in Manilva, Spain
2 room apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
€ 112,000
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 87 m²
€ 613,667
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;670,000 to €&nbsp;3,500,000. [Beds: 2 …
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Floor 5
€ 585,000
We offer apartments with panoramic view of the gulf and locateded within walking distance f…
Realting.com
Go