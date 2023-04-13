Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Benidorm

Pool Residential properties for sale in Benidorm, Spain

18 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
139 m²
€ 550,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
240 m²
€ 783,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 421,855
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
104 m²
€ 433,150
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
156 m²
€ 1,245,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
150 m²
€ 955,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
109 m²
€ 399,000
Apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionSale of a building of 18 apartments with a restaurant on the first sea line in Be…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 179,280
DescriptionUnique opportunity: sale of an apartment in a gated residential complex in Benido…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
Villa 6 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath 700 m²
€ 3,250,000
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
Villa 5 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 432 m²
€ 1,370,000
DescriptionThe best Villa in its category for € 1.37 million in Spain!Located in the most pr…
Villa Villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 100 m²
€ 3,800,000
DescriptionNew Boutique Hotel with 17 Villas for sale in Benidorm, Spain for 3.8 mills. €The…
Villa 5 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
6 bath 650 m²
€ 2,400,000
DescriptionBeautiful, modern Villa with a unique view of the sea and the city of Benidorm in…
4 room housein Benidorm, Spain
4 room house
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 325 m²
€ 1,900,000
DescriptionBeautiful, fantastic House in Benidorm with amazing sea view, 325 m², 1.900.000€!…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
6 bath 650 m²
€ 2,155,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in Benidorm!Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a separate gu…
Apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 m²
€ 255,000
Exclusive apartments with unforgettable sea views are located in Benidorm, Spain. Within wal…
3 room housein Benidorm, Spain
3 room house
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
€ 370,000
Fantastic modern villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain . This villa is located in a very q…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir