Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Benidorm, Spain
113 properties total found
New
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
431 m²
30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
175 m²
29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
199 m²
26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
22 Floor
€ 500,000
Introducing the chic spacious apartment located on the first line of the Levante beach in Be…
7 room house
Benidorm, Spain
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
304 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 682,500
Introducing a spacious comfortable house with sea and mountain views in a popular tourist de…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 420,000
Introducing a unique spacious apartment with sea and mountain views in Benidorm.Apartment wi…
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 179,000
Spacious comfortable apartment on the top floor with sea views in a residential complex with…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 1,512,000
Front line apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with impressive …
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 955,000
Front line apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with impressive …
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 512,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionSale of a building of 18 apartments with a restaurant on the first sea line in Be…
5 room house
Benidorm, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
216 m²
44/47 Floor
€ 1,795,000
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
269 m²
45/47 Floor
€ 2,395,000
Chic apartments with sea views in the new modern residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm i…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
177 m²
43/47 Floor
€ 1,395,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
38/47 Floor
€ 1,245,000
Chic apartments with sea views in the new modern residential complex in Benidorm.Benidorm is…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
41/47 Floor
€ 1,320,000
Introducing the new apartments in the Intempo Residential Sky Resort with sea views. The apa…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
42/47 Floor
€ 1,580,000
Exclusive apartments with sea views in a new chic residential complex of the developer. The …
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
33/47 Floor
€ 533,000
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
10/47 Floor
€ 362,000
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
278 m²
22/22 Floor
€ 1,549,000
Introduction of a fantastic penthouse in a premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm…
4 room house
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
Introducing a luxury villa with stunning sea views located on a mountainside in eastern Beni…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
16/22 Floor
€ 389,450
Introducing the SAKURA Tower premium residential complex in Benidorm. This is the most cosmo…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
7 Floor
€ 550,000
All renovated apartments on the first line of Poniente beach, where we enjoy a wonderful vie…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 179,280
DescriptionUnique opportunity: sale of an apartment in a gated residential complex in Benido…
