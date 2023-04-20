Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Benidorm, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 142,417
3 beds apartment on the sea front in south Torrevieja. 3 bedrooms apartment on the seafront …
3 room apartment in Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 218,444
2 room apartment in Spain, Spain
2 room apartment
Spain, Spain
120 m²
€ 315,670
DETAILED   • Type: Apartment • Sale / rental: Sale • Province: Alicante • City: Altea …
2 room apartment in Almansa, Spain
2 room apartment
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 313,471
Spacious and luxury apartment with 40m2 south-facing terrace with stunning sea views! It has…
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 181 m²
€ 320,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 619,000
3 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 126 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 220,535
We have this great house for sale in the heart of the city, with three double rooms, two com…
2 room apartment in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 219,138
Cozy apartment located in the area of Guadalmina Alt, San Pedro. The Terrazas Del Golf Clos…
Villa 3 room villa in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 225 m² Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
We offer to buy an interesting real estate option! A distinctive feature is the magnificent …
3 room townhouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 263,764
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 137,060
1ya line Ambar Beach is a fantastic residential complex with apartments for sale in Calpe, C…
3 room apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 242,000
Apartments in Santa Pola, Costa Blanca, Alicante Our complex is made up of 2 apartment tower…
