Seaview Houses for Sale in Benidorm, Spain

25 properties total found
7 room housein Benidorm, Spain
7 room house
Benidorm, Spain
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 304 m² Number of floors 3
€ 682,500
Introducing a spacious comfortable house with sea and mountain views in a popular tourist de…
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 512,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
5 room housein Benidorm, Spain
5 room house
Benidorm, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
5 room housein Benidorm, Spain
5 room house
Benidorm, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
4 room housein Benidorm, Spain
4 room house
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
Introducing a luxury villa with stunning sea views located on a mountainside in eastern Beni…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
Villa 6 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath 700 m²
€ 3,250,000
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 349,000
3 bedrooms luxury detached villas with sea views by Benidorm. 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms luxur…
Villa 4 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 302 m²
€ 580,000
Luxury detached villas with sea views in Benidorm
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 146 m²
€ 635,000
Luxury villas in Benidorm with spectacular sea views . Luxury brand new villas with stunning…
Villa 4 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 772,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 800m2 HOUSE: 200 m2 built …
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 625,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built (…
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 435,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 412,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Villa 5 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 432 m²
€ 1,370,000
DescriptionThe best Villa in its category for € 1.37 million in Spain!Located in the most pr…
9 room housein Benidorm, Spain
9 room house
Benidorm, Spain
14 Number of rooms 6 bath 700 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,800,000
Exclusive offer for investors! The classic-style villa is located near Poniente Beach, Benid…
5 room housein Benidorm, Spain
5 room house
Benidorm, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,950,000
Villa Villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 100 m²
€ 3,800,000
DescriptionNew Boutique Hotel with 17 Villas for sale in Benidorm, Spain for 3.8 mills. €The…
Villa 5 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
6 bath 650 m²
€ 2,400,000
DescriptionBeautiful, modern Villa with a unique view of the sea and the city of Benidorm in…
4 room housein Benidorm, Spain
4 room house
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 325 m²
€ 1,900,000
DescriptionBeautiful, fantastic House in Benidorm with amazing sea view, 325 m², 1.900.000€!…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
6 bath 650 m²
€ 2,155,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in Benidorm!Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a separate gu…
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 409 m² Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
A luxurious residential complex among the stunning Puig Mountains of Campana and the warm w…
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
400 m²
€ 980,000
A luxury villa overlooking the sea is located near Benidorm, Spain. The area of the house is…
Villa 4 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
500 m²
€ 1,383,000
A luxurious villa overlooking the sea is located in Benidorm. The total residential area of …
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
340 m²
€ 575,000
The new villa is located near Benidorm, Spain. The villa is in a closed complex of 16 houses…
