Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Benidorm
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Benidorm, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
88 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
Introducing the new indoor residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolita…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
Introducing the premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm is the most cosmopolitan c…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 22 Floor
€ 500,000
Introducing the chic spacious apartment located on the first line of the Levante beach in Be…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 4
€ 420,000
Introducing a unique spacious apartment with sea and mountain views in Benidorm.Apartment wi…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 179,000
Spacious comfortable apartment on the top floor with sea views in a residential complex with…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 1,512,000
Front line apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with impressive …
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 955,000
Front line apartments in Benidorm, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms with impressive …
Apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
Apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 000 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionSale of a building of 18 apartments with a restaurant on the first sea line in Be…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 216 m² 44/47 Floor
€ 1,795,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 269 m² 45/47 Floor
€ 2,395,000
Chic apartments with sea views in the new modern residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm i…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 177 m² 43/47 Floor
€ 1,395,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² 38/47 Floor
€ 1,245,000
Chic apartments with sea views in the new modern residential complex in Benidorm.Benidorm is…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² 41/47 Floor
€ 1,320,000
Introducing the new apartments in the Intempo Residential Sky Resort with sea views. The apa…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m² 42/47 Floor
€ 1,580,000
Exclusive apartments with sea views in a new chic residential complex of the developer. The …
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 33/47 Floor
€ 533,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 10/47 Floor
€ 362,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 278 m² 22/22 Floor
€ 1,549,000
Introduction of a fantastic penthouse in a premium residential complex in Benidorm. Benidorm…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 16/22 Floor
€ 389,450
Introducing the SAKURA Tower premium residential complex in Benidorm. This is the most cosmo…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 110 m² 7 Floor
€ 550,000
All renovated apartments on the first line of Poniente beach, where we enjoy a wonderful vie…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 179,280
DescriptionUnique opportunity: sale of an apartment in a gated residential complex in Benido…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 950,000
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 846,000
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 690,000
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, just a few minutes from Playa Poniente Beach…
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 433,000
€ 333,000 Sunset Cliffs is located in Benidorm, a few minutes from Playa Poniente beach, wit…
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² 1 Floor
€ 310,000
This apartment is suitable for those who have always dreamed of living in a spacious apartme…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir