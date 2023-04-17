UAE
Pool Residential properties for sale in Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
797 m²
€ 3,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
916 m²
€ 2,300,000
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 499,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and charact…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
658 m²
€ 1,810,000
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
7 bath
860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 585,000
Apartment for sale in Atalaya Hills, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteris…
3 room house
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 480,000
Townhouse for sale and rent in Paraíso Bellevue, Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath
617 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale this modern turnkey villa project, frontline golf, in the well known residential ar…
3 room house
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms
132 m²
€ 480,000
Townhouse for sale and rental in Atalaya Hills, Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and …
3 room house
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, the building was built in 200…
6 room house
Benahavis, Spain
6 Number of rooms
551 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and pool characteri…
4 room house
Benahavis, Spain
4 Number of rooms
335 m²
€ 4,900,000
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos Golf, Benahavis, with 4 bedroom, 6 bathroom and characterist…
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
5 Number of rooms
520 m²
€ 1,249,000
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a luxurious apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrounde…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
770 m²
€ 3,295,000
For sale this Mediterranean style villa in the exclusive urbanization Marbella Club Golf Res…
