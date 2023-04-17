Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Benahavis
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Benahavis, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 499,000
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and charact…
2 room apartmentin Benahavis, Spain
2 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
2 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 585,000
Apartment for sale in Atalaya Hills, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and characteris…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 152 m²
€ 750,000
Looking for a luxurious apartment in Benahavis? Arrayanes Golf is a modern complex surrounde…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir