Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Bay of Cádiz
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

Puerto Real
4
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthousein Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse
Puerto Real, Spain
88 m²
€ 450,000
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 600,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 360,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Puerto Real, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Puerto Real, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 395,000

Properties features in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir