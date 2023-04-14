Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
14
Maresme
14
Martorell
10
Barcelones
5
Barcelona
4
Garraf
4
Sitges
4
Arenys de Mar
3
16 properties total found
Villa Villain Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa
Sitges, Spain
€ 9,200,000
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
5 room housein Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
5 room house
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
1 344 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,900,000
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…
Villa 5 room villain Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
4 bath 750 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa with magnificent sea views on the Costa Brava in Spain: 750 sq.m.…
6 room housein Sitges, Spain
6 room house
Sitges, Spain
695 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,300,000
Design villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Sitges.…
Chaletin Barcelona, Spain
Chalet
Barcelona, Spain
1 774 m²
€ 14,000,000
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
215 m²
€ 1,580,000
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
315 m²
€ 3,600,000
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 1,290,000
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
5 room housein Barcelona, Spain
5 room house
Barcelona, Spain
1 700 m²
€ 18,000,000
The wonderful first-line house is just 5 minutes from Barcelona Airport and 10 minutes from…
5 room housein Barcelona, Spain
5 room house
Barcelona, Spain
417 m²
€ 1,500,000
The modern house is located in Valldoreix, Spain Distance to Barcelona city centre 20 minute…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 2,575,000
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
5 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
700 m²
€ 4,250,000
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
125 m²
€ 1,100,000
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
Villa 4 room villain Barcelona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 1,000,000
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…
3 room apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 2,900,000
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…
6 room housein Castelldefels, Spain
6 room house
Castelldefels, Spain
6 Number of rooms 732 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
A new three-story villa with modern designs in the renowned Montemar residence, next to Bar…

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

