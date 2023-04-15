Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
14
Maresme
14
Martorell
10
Barcelona
4
Barcelones
4
Garraf
4
Sitges
4
Arenys de Mar
3
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 490 m²
€ 2,388,857
Beautiful design and completely new villa from "Giner Architects," located very close to the…
Condo 12 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 12 rooms
Alicante, Spain
12 Number of rooms 4 bath 223 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 1,009,068
Exclusive luxury apartment with 223 m² built and 4 bedrooms facing the Esplanade of Spa…
Villa 3 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 122 m²
€ 353,884
Different models to choose from. Located on the most prestigious golf course in the area. C…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Almoradi, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 225,924
Newly built homes on one floor. In the new part of the municipality of Daya Nueva, a short d…
5 room housein El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
5 room house
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
350 m²
€ 1,313,871
For sale dilapidated housing, 3-storey holiday home with an area of 100 square meters.m on t…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 205 m²
€ 275,000
Townhouse for sale in Callao Salvaje in a quiet residence Vista Alegre. On the ground floor …
2 room apartmentin Costa Brava, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Brava, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m²
€ 454,352
The new residential complex with sea views is located in the second line of the sea of the …
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 134,274
Apartmentin Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
74 m²
€ 307,522
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;345,000 to €&nbsp;650,000. [Beds: 2 - …
3 room townhousein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 94 m²
€ 235,386
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea …
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 99 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 184,141
An ultra-modern elite residential complex surrounded by a picturesque green environment!This…
2 room apartmentin San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
85 m²
€ 1,397,336
The modern apartment at the planning stage is located in San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment…

