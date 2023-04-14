Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
5
Barcelones
4
Martorell
4
Barcelona
3
Gava
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 630,000
Beautiful apartment in Barcelona, Catalonia On an area of 105 sq.m. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir