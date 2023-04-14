Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Barcelona, Spain

7 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
215 m²
€ 1,580,000
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
315 m²
€ 3,600,000
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 1,290,000
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 2,575,000
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
5 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
700 m²
€ 4,250,000
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
125 m²
€ 1,100,000
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
3 room apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 2,900,000
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…

