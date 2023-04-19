Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. La Janda
  5. Barbate
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Barbate, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 room villain Barbate, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Barbate, Spain
2 bath
€ 295,000
Villa rebuilt in its entirety in the fishing district of Barbate. The choice of this house f…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir