Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Ibiza
11
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Pla de Mallorca, Spain
4 room house
Pla de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 9,350,000

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir