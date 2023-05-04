Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Balearic Islands
  Houses

Houses for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Ibiza
11
16 properties total found
5 room house in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
5 room house
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 6,900,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 3,650,000
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,795,000
Villa 3 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€ 950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 1,155,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€ 3,550,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 2,950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 3,650,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 2,950,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
€ 6,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€ 6,300,000
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
€ 2,900,000
4 room house in Bendinat, Spain
4 room house
Bendinat, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 4,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Bendinat, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 525 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 4,950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Alcudia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alcudia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,795,000
4 room house in Pla de Mallorca, Spain
4 room house
Pla de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 9,350,000

