Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Balearic Islands
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

Calvia
4
Menorca
4
Palma de Mallorca
4
Serra de Tramuntana
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Apartment in Sant Lluis, Spain
Apartment
Sant Lluis, Spain
Area 2 m²
€ 139,000
3 room apartment in Sant Lluis, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Lluis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
€ 435,000
3 room apartment in Sant Lluis, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Lluis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
€ 234,000

Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir