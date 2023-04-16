Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Bajo Guadalentin
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Alhama de Murcia
5
10 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 2 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 230,000
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 4 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath 127 m²
€ 384,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
Villa 3 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 271,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
Villa 2 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 259,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 315,000
3 bedrooms detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort. Brand new 3 bedrooms villas on f…
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 205,000
3 beds brand new & off plan detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Brand new 3 be…
Villa 4 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 335,000
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
Villa 3 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 237,500
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…

