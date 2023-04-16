Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Bajo Guadalentin
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Alhama de Murcia
4
Mazarron
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
2 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 180,000
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
3 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
3 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 195,000
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
3 room apartmentin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 154,500
2 room apartmentin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 132,500
3 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
3 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 155,900
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
2 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
2 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 149,500
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
2 room apartmentin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 124,900
2 beds brand new apartments overlooking the lake and golf course at Condado de Alhama Golf R…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 131,900
2 beds penthouses with private solarium overlooking golf course in Condado de Alhama Golf Re…
3 room apartmentin Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 174,900
Top floor apartments in Mar de Plata, Mazarrón. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
2 room apartmentin Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
1 bath 69 m²
€ 152,304
Flats for sale on the first beach line and a luxury residential area. Opportunity for investors

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir