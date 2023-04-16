UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Region of Murcia
Bajo Guadalentin
Residential properties for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain
Alhama de Murcia
13
Mazarron
2
Clear all
24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 180,000
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
3 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 195,000
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
Villa 4 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 2 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath
76 m²
€ 230,000
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath
127 m²
€ 384,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
Villa 3 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 271,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
Villa 2 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 259,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
3 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 154,500
2 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 132,500
3 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 155,900
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
2 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath
69 m²
€ 149,500
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,750,000
A unique home where the modern is in symbiosis with the medieval. Here you experience a wond…
4 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
149 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
New villa in Alhama de Murcia.The villa is located in a closed residential complex consistin…
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
On sale is a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a residential complex of…
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 237,500
2 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 124,900
2 beds brand new apartments overlooking the lake and golf course at Condado de Alhama Golf R…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 131,900
2 beds penthouses with private solarium overlooking golf course in Condado de Alhama Golf Re…
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath
149 m²
€ 315,000
3 bedrooms detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort. Brand new 3 bedrooms villas on f…
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 205,000
3 beds brand new & off plan detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Brand new 3 be…
3 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
2 bath
63 m²
€ 174,900
Top floor apartments in Mar de Plata, Mazarrón. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath
149 m²
€ 335,000
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
Villa 3 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 237,500
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
2 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
1 bath
69 m²
€ 152,304
Flats for sale on the first beach line and a luxury residential area. Opportunity for investors
Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map