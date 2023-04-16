Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Bajo Guadalentin

Residential properties for sale in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

Alhama de Murcia
13
Mazarron
2
24 properties total found
2 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
2 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 180,000
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
3 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
3 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 195,000
Bungalows for sale in Alhama Nature Resort, Murcia An exclusive complex of 18 homes that com…
Villa 4 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 385,000
Villa 2 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 230,000
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 270,000
Villa 4 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath 127 m²
€ 384,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
Villa 3 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 271,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
Villa 2 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 259,900
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
3 room apartmentin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 154,500
2 room apartmentin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 132,500
3 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
3 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 155,900
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
2 room apartmentin El Saladillo, Spain
2 room apartment
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 149,500
Apartments in Condado de Alhama, Costa Cálida The building is distributed between the ground…
3 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,750,000
A unique home where the modern is in symbiosis with the medieval. Here you experience a wond…
4 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 149 m² Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
New villa in Alhama de Murcia.The villa is located in a closed residential complex consistin…
3 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
On sale is a new villa in Alhama de Murcia. The villa is located in a residential complex of…
3 room housein Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 room house
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 237,500
2 room apartmentin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 room apartment
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 124,900
2 beds brand new apartments overlooking the lake and golf course at Condado de Alhama Golf R…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 131,900
2 beds penthouses with private solarium overlooking golf course in Condado de Alhama Golf Re…
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 315,000
3 bedrooms detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort. Brand new 3 bedrooms villas on f…
Villa 3 room villain Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 205,000
3 beds brand new & off plan detached villa in Condado de Alhama Golf Resort . Brand new 3 be…
3 room apartmentin Mazarron, Spain
3 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 174,900
Top floor apartments in Mar de Plata, Mazarrón. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 335,000
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
Villa 3 room villain El Saladillo, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Saladillo, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 237,500
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
2 room apartmentin Mazarron, Spain
2 room apartment
Mazarron, Spain
1 bath 69 m²
€ 152,304
Flats for sale on the first beach line and a luxury residential area. Opportunity for investors

Properties features in Bajo Guadalentin, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir