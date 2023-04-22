Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Baix Llobregat, Spain

7 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
9 bath 80 m²
€ 6,000,000
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
385 m²
€ 1,590,000
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
506 m²
€ 2,200,000
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 465 m²
€ 895,000
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
Villa Villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
€ 342,995
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 390,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 156 m²
€ 499,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…

