Apartments for sale in Baix Llobregat, Spain

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Gava, Spain
3 room apartment
Gava, Spain
2 bath
€ 640,000
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 345,000
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
4 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 590,000
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
2 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
2 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 154,900
The new urbanization offers apartments (70 sqm) on the ground floor with a garden (garden ar…
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 195,000
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…

