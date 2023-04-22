Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Baix Llobregat

Residential properties for sale in Baix Llobregat, Spain

Martorell
10
Castelldefels
1
Corbera de Llobregat
1
Esplugues de Llobregat
1
Gava
1
14 properties total found
4 room house in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
4 room house
Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain
2 bath
€ 1,499,000
3 room apartment in Gava, Spain
3 room apartment
Gava, Spain
2 bath
€ 640,000
Villa 9 room villa in Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
9 bath 80 m²
€ 6,000,000
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 345,000
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
4 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 590,000
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
2 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
2 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 154,900
The new urbanization offers apartments (70 sqm) on the ground floor with a garden (garden ar…
3 room apartment in Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 195,000
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
385 m²
€ 1,590,000
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
506 m²
€ 2,200,000
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 465 m²
€ 895,000
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
Villa Villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
€ 342,995
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
Villa 4 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 390,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 3 room villa in Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 156 m²
€ 499,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
6 room house in Castelldefels, Spain
6 room house
Castelldefels, Spain
6 Number of rooms 732 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
A new three-story villa with modern designs in the renowned Montemar residence, next to Bar…

Realting.com
