Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Tarragona
  5. Baix Ebre
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Baix Ebre, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain el Perello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Perello, Spain
3 bath 387 m²
€ 650,000
In 100 meters from the beach in Perello, Terragona, on the Costa Dorada, a very quiet area a…

Properties features in Baix Ebre, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir