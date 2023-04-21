UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Extremadura
Badajoz
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Badajoz, Spain
Villa
Clear all
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
284 m²
€ 2,225,000
This is an interesting property for those who value the location above all. In the middle of…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
557 m²
€ 5,490,000
For sale this modern villa only 50 m from the beach and the promenade of San Pedro de Alcant…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
420 m²
€ 2,850,000
For sale this modern design villa, in the heart of Marbella's golden mile, in the residentia…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
390 m²
€ 1,995,000
This beautiful villa has been recently completed. It has been conceived in a contemporary, m…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
940 m²
€ 5,950,000
This beautiful house is located within the Vega del Colorado urbanization in Nueva Andalucia…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
404 m²
€ 2,250,000
This charming Mediterranean villa is located in Valle del Sol, a very quiet residential area…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
418 m²
€ 2,550,000
This fantastic and exclusive property is located within a small enclosed enclosure of Nueva …
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
288 m²
€ 1,900,000
This charming modern architecture villa is located in the Puerto del Capitan Urbanization, w…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
533 m²
€ 3,395,000
Stunning Mediterranean architecture villa, located in Flamingos Golf in Benahavis, with spec…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
370 m²
€ 2,350,000
For sale this Mediterranean villa in a residential area El Herrojo, an exclusive gated urban…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
8 bath
906 m²
€ 3,895,000
Newly built villa, with modern architecture, for sale in Nueva Andalucía, in an excellent re…
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
1 015 m²
€ 3,800,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
765 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
434 m²
€ 3,950,000
For sale 4 villas of modern architecture, in the Golden Mile of Marbella, only 100 m from th…
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath
110 m²
€ 475,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present this beautiful view house for sale in Varadero, Puerto de Santi…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
702 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale this villa of contemporary architecture, in a gated community of 14 houses, next to…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
460 m²
€ 2,395,000
This is a rare opportunity to live in a front line beach villa, inside a new complex of cont…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
389 m²
€ 1,500,000
Fantastic detached villa, recently renovated with excellent quality, for sale in the urban a…
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath
751 m²
€ 2,300,000
Mirabella Hills is a stunning collection of 14 luxury villas nestled within an exclusive gat…
Properties features in Badajoz, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map