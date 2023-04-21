Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Badajoz
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Badajoz, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 200 m²
€ 525,000
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…

Properties features in Badajoz, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir