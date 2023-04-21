Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Badajoz, Spain

Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 111 m²
€ 500,000
This beautiful apartment is located in the urbanization Las Colinas de Marbella, in the muni…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 359 m²
€ 1,750,000
This newly renovated luxury townhouse is a real opportunity. It is located at a strategic po…
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 80 m²
€ 255,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this corner 2 bedroom apartment in front of Playa de Arena …
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 390 m²
€ 1,995,000
This beautiful villa has been recently completed. It has been conceived in a contemporary, m…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 288 m²
€ 1,900,000
This charming modern architecture villa is located in the Puerto del Capitan Urbanization, w…
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 533 m²
€ 3,395,000
Stunning Mediterranean architecture villa, located in Flamingos Golf in Benahavis, with spec…
1 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 230,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this panoramic view Tamara Apartment is a perfectly located…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 388,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic 2 bedroom duplex penthouse in Los Gigantes w…
2 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 133 m²
€ 560,000
For sale this apartment on the third floor, with partial sea views, in a boutique front line…
4 room apartment in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 room apartment
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 400 m²
€ 975,000
Dream Homes Tenerife proudly present you this fantastic 4 bedroom luxury apartment in a very…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 1 015 m²
€ 3,800,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 765 m²
€ 3,500,000
For sale this luxury villa on Marbella's Golden Mile, within a residential complex of modern…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 434 m²
€ 3,950,000
For sale 4 villas of modern architecture, in the Golden Mile of Marbella, only 100 m from th…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 459 m²
€ 2,250,000
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 475,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present this beautiful view house for sale in Varadero, Puerto de Santi…
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 702 m²
€ 3,300,000
For sale this villa of contemporary architecture, in a gated community of 14 houses, next to…
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 460 m²
€ 2,395,000
This is a rare opportunity to live in a front line beach villa, inside a new complex of cont…
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 751 m²
€ 2,300,000
Mirabella Hills is a stunning collection of 14 luxury villas nestled within an exclusive gat…

