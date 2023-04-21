Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Extremadura
  4. Badajoz
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Badajoz, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 459 m²
€ 2,250,000
Spectacular duplex penthouse for sale in an exclusive gated complex frontline beach, in fron…

Properties features in Badajoz, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir