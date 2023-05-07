Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Badajoz, Spain

29 properties total found
3 room house in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room house
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 269 m²
€ 585,000
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 327 m²
€ 2,100,000
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 022 m²
€ 4,900,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 498 m²
€ 4,495,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
€ 2,225,000
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€ 2,980,000
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 557 m²
€ 5,490,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
€ 2,850,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 654 m²
€ 4,000,000
3 room townhouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
€ 1,510,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
€ 1,995,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 940 m²
€ 5,950,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 404 m²
€ 2,250,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 418 m²
€ 2,495,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
€ 1,900,000
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 533 m²
€ 3,395,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€ 388,000
Villa 4 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 906 m²
€ 3,895,000
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 015 m²
€ 3,800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 765 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 475,000
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 408 m²
€ 3,300,000
Villa 5 room villa with golf view in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 702 m²
€ 3,300,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
€ 2,395,000
Villa 4 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 389 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
€ 2,300,000

