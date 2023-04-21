Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Badajoz, Spain

40 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 305 m²
€ 2,160,000
Velaya is an exclusive residential complex on the first line of the beach on the New Golden …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 280,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 126 m²
€ 520,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 317,500
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 88 m²
€ 265,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 216,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 240,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 220,900
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 137 m²
€ 320,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 260,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 90,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 110,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 320,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 225,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 249,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 89,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 90,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 44 m²
€ 99,900
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 82,260
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 205,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 250,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 249,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 275,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 176 m²
€ 320,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 135,000
Bungalow 1 bedroom in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 78 m²
€ 95,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 219,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
1 bath 70 m²
€ 138,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 255,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
2 bath 95 m²
€ 239,500

