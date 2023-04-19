Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Autonomous Community of the Basque Country

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Autonomous Community of the Basque Country, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

5 room housein Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 360 m²
€ 1,872,246
Country house in the city of Sant Vicenç de Montalt. Distance to Barcelona 38 km and distanc…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 518,500
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Los Balcones, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 138 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 228,000
Just now! Modern complex with apartments with spacious terraces and fabulous solarias. Thi…
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 491,700
New penthouse in a residential complex of a closed type in Finestrat. The complex has a larg…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 202 m²
€ 622,126
Villa 3 room villain Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
4 bath 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 875,000
We represent modern country house near the natural Montgo park and in the quiet beautifull …
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 881,955
Apartments in a new complex under construction directly from a developer in the elite area o…
5 room housein Spain, Spain
5 room house
Spain, Spain
6 Number of rooms 310 m²
€ 2,000,000
Spanish-style villa in the quiet and picturesque urbanization of Torre Valentine, Sant Antho…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 121 m²
€ 531,730
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 125 m² 5 Floor
€ 101,033
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area, located on the 5th floor. The t…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 410,343
Punta Prima is located just 5 km from Torrevieja, is characterized by good communication inf…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 399,900

Properties features in Autonomous Community of the Basque Country, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir