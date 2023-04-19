UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Autonomous Community of the Basque Country, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
360 m²
€ 1,872,246
Country house in the city of Sant Vicenç de Montalt. Distance to Barcelona 38 km and distanc…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 518,500
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
138 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 228,000
Just now! Modern complex with apartments with spacious terraces and fabulous solarias. Thi…
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 491,700
New penthouse in a residential complex of a closed type in Finestrat. The complex has a larg…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
202 m²
€ 622,126
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
4 bath
290 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 875,000
We represent modern country house near the natural Montgo park and in the quiet beautifull …
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
€ 881,955
Apartments in a new complex under construction directly from a developer in the elite area o…
5 room house
Spain, Spain
6 Number of rooms
310 m²
€ 2,000,000
Spanish-style villa in the quiet and picturesque urbanization of Torre Valentine, Sant Antho…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
121 m²
€ 531,730
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
125 m²
5 Floor
€ 101,033
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area, located on the 5th floor. The t…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 410,343
Punta Prima is located just 5 km from Torrevieja, is characterized by good communication inf…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 399,900
Properties features in Autonomous Community of the Basque Country, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map