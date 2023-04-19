Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Autonomous Community of the Basque Country, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 965,540
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath 348 m²
€ 1,047,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 497 m²
€ 2,100,000
This new development of luxury apartments is distinguished by its modern design and its exce…
2 room apartmentin La Zenia, Spain
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath 169 m²
€ 245,840
Special offer until 30/08/2022rnFurniture pack, withe goods, lights, air conditioning, fully…
Villa 3 room villain Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Montesinos, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 378,259
Villas with 4 bedrooms Modern villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and private pool, built on…
1 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 54 m²
€ 142,000
Beautiful and charming renovated apartment with tourist license 1 minute from Villajoyosa be…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 2 room villain Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 179,376
2 & bedrooms detached villas in Benijófar. Luxury brand new 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas n…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Cullera, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
3 bath 450 m²
€ 227,750
REAL OPPORTUNITY DO ITS OFFER Town of 2 levels of a style placed rústico in urbanizaci&…
Villa 3 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 635,000
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 140 m²
€ 89,487
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 172 m²
€ 798,238
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LAS COLINAS GOLF~ ~ New Build development of luxury apartments on …

