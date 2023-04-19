UAE
THB
TRY
Realting.com
Spain
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country
Residential properties for sale in Autonomous Community of the Basque Country, Spain
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
230 m²
€ 965,540
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 bath
348 m²
€ 1,047,000
If you are interested in this object - write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
497 m²
€ 2,100,000
This new development of luxury apartments is distinguished by its modern design and its exce…
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
169 m²
€ 245,840
Special offer until 30/08/2022rnFurniture pack, withe goods, lights, air conditioning, fully…
Villa 3 room villa
Los Montesinos, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 378,259
Villas with 4 bedrooms Modern villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and private pool, built on…
1 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
54 m²
€ 142,000
Beautiful and charming renovated apartment with tourist license 1 minute from Villajoyosa be…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath
3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 2 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 179,376
2 & bedrooms detached villas in Benijófar. Luxury brand new 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas n…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
3 bath
450 m²
€ 227,750
REAL OPPORTUNITY DO ITS OFFER Town of 2 levels of a style placed rústico in urbanizaci&…
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
134 m²
€ 635,000
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
140 m²
€ 89,487
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
172 m²
€ 798,238
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN LAS COLINAS GOLF~ ~ New Build development of luxury apartments on …
Properties features in Autonomous Community of the Basque Country, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
