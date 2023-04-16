Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Aspe
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Aspe, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 332,500
2 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
2 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 210,000
4 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
2 bath
€ 350,000
5 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
5 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 600,000
6 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
6 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 600,000
3 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath
€ 200,000
Apartments in Alicante ID D11885
4 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 349,000
4 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath
€ 99,000
Apartments in Alicante ID D12038
3 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath
€ 127,000
Apartmentin Aspe, Spain
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
464 m²
€ 410,000
DescriptionSale of the rental business in Alicante: 7 apartments for students for 410.000 €,…
Apartmentin Aspe, Spain
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
850 m²
€ 1,685,000
DescriptionProfitable business in Alicante: NEW building of 11 apartments 1.685 million €, 8…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir