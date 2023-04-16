Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Aspe, Spain

18 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
2 bath 103 m²
€ 332,500
2 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
2 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath 95 m²
€ 210,000
4 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
2 bath
€ 350,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
8 bath
€ 4,000,000
Villa 4 room villain Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
4 bath
€ 700,000
5 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
5 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 600,000
Villa 4 room villain Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
2 bath
€ 850,000
6 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
6 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 600,000
Villa 2 room villain Aspe, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 199,000
3 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath
€ 200,000
Apartments in Alicante ID D11885
4 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath
€ 99,000
Apartments in Alicante ID D12038
4 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
4 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
3 bath
€ 349,000
3 room apartmentin Aspe, Spain
3 room apartment
Aspe, Spain
1 bath
€ 127,000
Bungalow 4 bedroomsin Aspe, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
1 bath
€ 180,000
5 room housein Aspe, Spain
5 room house
Aspe, Spain
5 bath 1 013 m²
€ 3,300,000
DescriptionSpacious and beautiful House by the sea, in a prestigious residential area of ​​A…
Apartmentin Aspe, Spain
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
464 m²
€ 410,000
DescriptionSale of the rental business in Alicante: 7 apartments for students for 410.000 €,…
Apartmentin Aspe, Spain
Apartment
Aspe, Spain
850 m²
€ 1,685,000
DescriptionProfitable business in Alicante: NEW building of 11 apartments 1.685 million €, 8…
8 room housein Aspe, Spain
8 room house
Aspe, Spain
11 bath 1 600 m²
€ 3,195,000
DescriptionThe most luxurious House in Alicante: the price has been reduced from 4.0 million…
