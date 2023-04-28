Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Arona, Spain

Villa 4 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 468 m²
€ 2,950,000
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
Villa 4 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 400 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa in Costa Adeje in the San Eugenio Alto area with panoramic ocean views and private poo…
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 260 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath 564 m²
€ 750,000
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 280 m²
€ 500,000
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 253 m²
€ 590,000
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath 275 m²
€ 575,000
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
Villa 4 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
4 bath 545 m²
€ 880,000
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
Villa 3 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath 210 m²
€ 895,000
Beautiful villa with breathtaking ocean views near the Palm Mar Nature Reserve. This fully r…
