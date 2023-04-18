Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Arona
  6. Studios

Studios for Sale in Arona, Spain

Studio apartment To archive
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 32 m²
€ 139,000
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 88,000
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 79,000
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 25 m²
€ 79,900
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 105,000
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
