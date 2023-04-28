Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Arona, Spain

Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 155,000
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 262,000
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 315,000
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
1 bath 135 m²
€ 365,000
1 room Duplex in Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 365,000
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 133 m²
€ 690,000
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
