  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Arona
  6. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Arona, Spain

1 room Duplex in Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 315,000
Duplex for sale in the Compostela Beach complex, located on the first line in Las Americas, …
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 365,000
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 133 m²
€ 690,000
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
