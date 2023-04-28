Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Arona
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain

1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
1 room studio apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
3 room apartment in Arona, Spain
3 room apartment
Arona, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m²
€ 369,000
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 315,000
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 530,000
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 159,000
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 315,000
One bedroom apartment with ocean views, located on the first floor in the Bahía de Los Mence…
2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 395,000
Apartment in the Compostela Beach complex overlooking the pool and partial ocean and mountai…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 189,000
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 145,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 168,000
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 115 m²
€ 367,500
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 140,000
One-bedroom apartment in Oasis Mango, Los Cristianos. Fully reformed with ocean views. The c…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 39 m²
€ 145,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
68 m²
€ 158,000
2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 71 m²
€ 184,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 47 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 109,000
On sale apartment in the complex El Drago, Costa del Silencio.Consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 589,500
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
3 room apartment in Arona, Spain
3 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 309,000
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 2", Playa de Las Americas. T…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 299,000
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 3", Playa Las Americas. The …
2 room apartment in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 280,000
On sale is an apartment located in the beautiful complex ¨Las Olas¨, Palm Mar.The complex ha…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 53 m²
€ 160,000
On sale is a single apartment located in the Las Floras complex, in the Las Americas zone.Ap…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 42 m²
€ 160,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Las Americas area, in the Las Floritas complex.Consis…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
98 m²
€ 420,000
On sale is an apartment located in the Playa Graciosa II complex, on Ancla Street.The apartm…
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 74 m²
€ 180,000
1 room apartment in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 41 m²
€ 189,000
On sale is a beautiful apartment with 1 a bedroom in the Summerland complex, in the Los Cris…
