Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Arona
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Arona, Spain
94 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 238,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
78 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
62 m²
€ 159,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 233,000
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
87 m²
€ 290,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
3 room apartment
Arona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
65 m²
€ 369,000
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 315,000
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 530,000
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 159,000
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 315,000
One bedroom apartment with ocean views, located on the first floor in the Bahía de Los Mence…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 395,000
Apartment in the Compostela Beach complex overlooking the pool and partial ocean and mountai…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 189,000
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
1 Floor
€ 175,000
We have for sale a beautiful flat, completely renovated in the residential Baraca, in Costa …
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
€ 155,000
For sale one-bedroom apartment in the Flamingo complex in Palm Mar.Living area 50 m2, terrac…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
40 m²
€ 99,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
38 m²
€ 150,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
€ 145,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 168,000
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 113,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
115 m²
€ 367,500
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
60 m²
€ 140,000
One-bedroom apartment in Oasis Mango, Los Cristianos. Fully reformed with ocean views. The c…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
39 m²
€ 145,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
68 m²
€ 158,000
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
71 m²
€ 184,000
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
47 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
€ 109,000
On sale apartment in the complex El Drago, Costa del Silencio.Consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 bath…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 589,500
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
