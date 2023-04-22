Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Arenys de Mar, Spain

5 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arenys de Mar, Spain
3 bath 376 m²
€ 670,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arenys de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Arenys de Mar, Spain
6 bath 424 m²
€ 1,100,000
6 room house in Arenys de Mar, Spain
6 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
424 m²
€ 1,100,000
4 room house in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
376 m²
€ 670,000
9 room house in Arenys de Mar, Spain
9 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
622 m²
€ 990,000
The comfortable house is located in Arens de Mar, Spain. The area of the house occupies 622 …
