Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
San Sebastian de los Reyes
15
Madrid
12
Alcobendas
3
10 properties total found
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
75 m²
€ 550,000
Beautiful apartment with a tourist license, located a minute walk from La Concha Beach, next…
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
67 m²
€ 850,000
The new residential complex is located on Aldamar Street in San Sebastian, Basque Country. T…
3 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
100 m²
€ 750,000
The delightful apartment with beautiful views of the bay is located in San Sebastian. Apartm…
Villa 4 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
360 m²
€ 1,860,000
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
Villa 6 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
874 m²
€ 1,849,000
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
2 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
85 m²
€ 1,550,000
The modern apartment at the planning stage is located in San Sebastian, Spain. The apartment…
4 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
124 m²
€ 1,850,000
The excellent apartment at the planning stage is located in an exclusive residential complex…
3 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
130 m²
€ 800,000
Great apartment located next to Paseo Nuevo and Paseo Salamanca, San Sebastian. The apartmen…
3 room apartment
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
141 m²
€ 1,350,000
The elegant apartment is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country. The apartment is located …
Villa 4 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
265 m²
€ 1,450,000
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…
Properties features in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
