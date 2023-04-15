Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain

12 properties total found
5 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
441 m²
€ 2,160,000
Beautiful corner villa of 441 m2 on a plot of more than 800 m2, located in one of the best u…
5 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
440 m²
€ 2,480,000
An individual villa of 440 m2, located in the exclusive area of La Moraleha, just on 2 floor…
5 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
450 m²
€ 2,200,000
Fantastic adjoining villa of 450 m ², located in the most exclusive area of El Ensignar de L…
6 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
6 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
285 m²
€ 635,000
4 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
216 m²
€ 520,000
5 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
5 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
333 m²
€ 629,000
4 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
162 m²
€ 589,000
4 room housein Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
4 room house
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
220 m²
€ 580,000
Villa 6 room villain Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
6 bath 1 000 m²
€ 5,500,000
In the prestigious area of La Moraleja this independent villa of more than 1000 m2 is sold o…
Villa 4 room villain San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
360 m²
€ 1,860,000
A luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is located in San Sebstian, Spain. In a …
Villa 6 room villain San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
874 m²
€ 1,849,000
An exclusive mansion with magnificent sea views is located in San Sebastian, Basque Country.…
Villa 4 room villain San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
265 m²
€ 1,450,000
The modern villa is located next to the famous culinary centre in San Sebastian, Basque Coun…

